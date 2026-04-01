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WATCH: Shocking moment during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026 as umpires...

WATCH: Shocking moment during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026 as umpires…

A big surprising moment in Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans' match in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Shocking moment during PBKS vs GT match

On Tuesday, the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira.

Shocking moment during PBKS vs GT clash IPL 2026

The match was filled full of chaos and crazy moments, as both teams performed brilliantly in the match. However, there was one moment in the match, during Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans’ innings, star Indian all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was flagged by the on-field umpire for breaching a bat-soze regulation and was forced to make an immediate correction.

This recent controversy took place in the second-last over after Rahul Teatia arrived at the crease after Washington Sundar’s wicket. Before he could begin his innings, the umpire stopped him and paused the game to measure his bat. This has become a new and regular role in international cricket and was also introduced in the IPL last season.

However, Rahul Tewatia’s bat failed the gauge test. After that, the umpire instructed him to change the bat before the start of his innings.

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Unexpected twist right in the middle of the game The umpires step in and stop Rahul Tewatia as his bat doesn’t meet the regulations! #TATAIPL 2026 | #PBKSvGT | LIVE NOW https://t.co/8O2J6XJtcm pic.twitter.com/txanPzNCPk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2026

Bat gauge rule introduced in IPL on April 2025

Speaking about this rule in the IPL, the umpires started a bat gauge test in April 2025 to follow the size rules. However, this step was taken to make the game fair and stop batters from getting an unfair advantage by using oversized bats. But, there’s no official statement made.

The England and Wales Cricket Board introduced bat size rule in 2018

This rule was introduced in 2018. It was begun by the England and Wales Cricket Board. According to cricket laws, bat sizes have fixed limits, edges can’t be more than 4 cm, the depth must stay under 6.7 cm, and the width can’t be more than 10.8 cm.

Key players for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Let’s discuss the match. Punjab Kings performed brilliantly against Gujarat Titans as they impressed the fans in each department. In bowling, players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak helped Punjab Kings with an impressive bowling performance. Meanwhile, Cooper Connolly showcased his potential and skills as he scored 72 runs off 44 balls, including five fours and five sixes and helped their side to win their first match of the tournament by three wickets.

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