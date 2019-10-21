In dramatic scenes at the Karni Singh shooting range in Tuglaqabad, Delhi, a fight broke out between two shooters at the range on Sunday. Two shooters Babar Khan and Yoginderpal Singh had an argument over the numbers rounds one can shoot. The duo traded blows just behind the range were other shooters were still training.

As per a report in The Times of India, Khan was at the range with his teenage son while Singh is a private coach at the range.

A video of the same was shared on twitter by a Simon Sharif, a national level shooter, who witnessed the fight in which both shooters can been seen trying to punch each other. Bystanders tried to break the duo with one even getting himself pushed on to a side by table.

According to TOI, with the national camp being held at the range, the members of the range had only one range to at the disposal and duw to the pay and play memebership there were long queues for the shooters to use the range. That was when the argument broke out on how many rounds a shooter is allowed which escalated to a full on fist fight.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh called the event unfortunate and called for action against the duo. TOI also reports that after the scuffle the concerned shooters memberships have been revoked and they have been debarred from shooting at the range.