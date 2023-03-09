Home

‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ embodies togetherness as IPL is BEST enjoyed together with fans cheering their favourite teams and players on big screens.

New Delhi: With three weeks to go for India’s biggest cricketing extravaganza and the fans just can’t keep themselves calm for the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League season as the television broadcasters, Star Sports has just dropped their official promo, featuring the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

The official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament, has pulled out all stops to ensure India’s biggest sporting festival is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience with the launch of its campaign – ‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’

#IPLonStar is returning and we just can’t keep calm! Get together with your friends and family, switch your TVs on and get your #ShorOn, because your shor is what gets the #GameOn! 💪 Watch Tata IPL LIVE on the Star Sports Network.#TATAIPL2023 #BetterTogether #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WhzRAs5KVZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2023

The campaign creatively highlights three different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat where neighbourhoods gather to celebrate the IPL festival. ‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ embodies togetherness as IPL is BEST enjoyed together with fans cheering their favourite teams and players on big screens. The film showcases how among the frenzy and cacophony of these huddles, there are cut-outs of Rohit, Hardik and Rahul that come to life hearing the massive cheer of their fans, who have gathered around the television sets for what is going to be the start of another grand festival of cricket!

Here are the few reactions on the video from the netizens:-

The IPL kick-offs from 31st March and the first match will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

