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WATCH: Shreyas Iyer pulls off a JAW-DROPPING catch, leaves Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in disbelief

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer pulls off a JAW-DROPPING catch, leaves Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in disbelief

A jaw-dropping Shreyas Iyer relay catch off Hardik Pandya became the highlight of IPL 2026, leaving the Wankhede crowd and MI dugout in complete disbelief.

Shreyas Iyer pulls off a JAW-DROPPING catch (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer produce a stunning relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya during the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on Thursday. The moment came on the third ball of the 18th over bowled by Marco Jansen, just after Mumbai Indians had struck a six and were beginning to build momentum. The next delivery was heading towards the boundary as well, but Iyer sprinted in from long-on and timed his jump perfectly to pull off a reverse-cupped catch while airborne.

Iyer, with his impressive presence of mind, he released the ball mid-air to Xavier Bartlett, who completed the dismissal. Replays confirmed a clean effort, and Iyer followed it up by gesturing to the crowd, asking them to acknowledge the brilliance of the catch.

Following the jaw-dropping catch, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, watching from the dugout just a few metres away, were left completely shocked by the moment. As Xavier Bartlett finished the catch, Rohit stood there with his jaw wide open, while Suryakumar Yadav’s face turned into a stunned. Both stayed rooted in disbelief for a few moments, unable to take their eyes off the sensational effort.

Shreyas Iyer pulls off a JAW-DROPPING catch, watch video here…

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This was a strong contender for the catch of the season, but his impact didn’t end there. After helping restrict Mumbai Indians to 195/6, he also made a crucial contribution with the bat, scoring a quick 66 off 35 balls to set up a commanding win in the chase.

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