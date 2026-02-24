Home

Sports

WATCH: Shubham Pundir shines with unbeaten hundred as J&K STUN Karnataka on Day 1

WATCH: Shubham Pundir shines with unbeaten hundred as J&K STUN Karnataka on Day 1

Shubham Pundir's unbeaten 117 put Jammu and Kashmir in control against Karnataka on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy frinal, as his composed knock anchored the innings.

Shubham Pundir shines with unbeaten ton on Day 1 of Ranjin Trophy final (Source: X)

Shubham Pundir showcased class with his unbeaten century, which guided Jammu and Kashmir dominate Karnataka on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy Final. Pundir, the 27-year-old left-handed batter, was 117 not out at stumps.

Pundir played a calm and composed knock which was laced with 12 boundaries and two sixes. He came into bat when Jammu and Kashmir faced early setback with the wicket of Qamran Iqbal.

Elegant drives, powerful strikes, and a memorable milestone 💯 🎥 Glimpses of Shubham Pundir's phenomenal century as he marches on in the #RanjiTrophy Final! Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/GisbfFyggy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 24, 2026

Pundir was well supported by Yawer Hassan at the other end, who scored 88 off 150 which included thirteen boundaries. The duo stitched 139 runs partnership to lay the foundation for a big total, but Yawer was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pundir reached his hundred in style, as he smashed Shikhar Shetty for a six over deep mid-wicket. He removed his helmet and raised his arms in the direction of the dressing room.

Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir steadied the innings after early setback

On a challenging pitch, Qamran Iqbal was dismissed early as he edged a slightly straightening delivery from Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul at first slip, giving Karnataka the breakthrough. Lack of footwork contributed to the opener’s downfall, but Jammu & Kashmir’s decision to bat first was soon justified by a composed partnership between Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir, who took the team to 104 for one at lunch.

Yawer was unbeaten on 57 and Pundir on 38 at the interval, negotiating the difficult new-ball spell from Karnataka’s pace trio and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal with patience and determination. While neither looked particularly fluent, both kept the scoreboard ticking at around three runs an over, often finding gaps and capitalizing on loose deliveries.

The 22-year-old Yawer, who had made his First-Class debut in Rohit Sharma’s last red-ball game in 2025 and gone nine innings without a fifty, seized the moment on the big stage, hitting the fence 13 times. However, nearing his maiden century, he fell to Prasidh Krishna, prodding at a ball outside off-stump and gifting a catch to Rahul at slip – a dismissal which ws quite similar to Qamran’s earlier fall. Prior to this, Prasidh had even tested Yawer with a body-targeting bouncer that required medical attention.

Captain Paras Dogra was taken off the field

Captain Paras Dogra also faced a few blows from Prasidh’s short deliveries, including a hit to the neck, forcing the physio to apply an ice pack. Eventually, Dogra was taken off the field, allowing Samad to join Pundir. The duo batted with confidence, building an unbroken century partnership and consolidating J&K’s position.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.