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WATCH: Shubman Gill smashes 24 runs in Josh Hazlewoods over, Holders all-round brilliance helps GT defeat RCB by 4 wickets

WATCH: Shubman Gill smashes 24 runs in Josh Hazlewood’s over, Holder’s all-round brilliance helps GT defeat RCB by 4 wickets

Shubman Gill and Jason Holder's heroics help Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets in IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets

IPL 2026: The match no. 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajat Patidar’s (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Where Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. With this victory, Gujarat Titans take one more step towards the race for qualification for IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match no. 42 playing XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Shubman Gill smashes 24 runs in Josh Hazlewood’s over, guides GT to 4-wicket win over RCB

Gujarat Titans captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Shubman Gil, who is known for his brilliant batting performance. Shubman Gill gave a great start to the Gujarat Titans’ inning by smashing 24 runs in Josh Hazlewood’s over. Speaking about his individual score, Shubman Gill smashed 43 runs off 18 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Gill batted at a strike rate of 238.

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Meanwhile, star Gujarat Titans batter, Jos Buttler also impressed Gujarat Titans fans with his impressive batting performance. Buttler scored 39 runs off 19 balls. In his knock, he smashed two fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 205. After that, the Gujarat Titans batter suffered some blows as RCB bowlers backed up their confidence and started taking wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar shone with the ball for RCB (3/28). Romario Shepherd also played a crucial role for RCB by taking two wickets in his four overs (2/30). RCB star pacer, Josh Hazlewood, had a poor day and performance with the ball as he conceded 56 runs in his four overs.

At the end of the Gujarat Titans innings, star all-rounder, Rahul Tewatia played a match-winning innings for his side by scoring 27 runs off 17 balls, including four fours and helping GT defeat RCB by 4 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players struggle with the bat

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), star players and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethall began the innings and fired up against Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling attack. Jacob Bethell smashed a great boundary in the first over of the match off Mohammed Siraj’s over.

Virat Kohli shone with the bat as he smashed five back-to-back boundaries in Kagiso Rabada’s over. However, Rabada took his revenge by dismissing Virat Kohli for 28 runs off 13 balls, including five fours and one six. Meanwhile, star batter Devdutt Padikkal showcased his heroics for RCB by scoring 40 runs off 24 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Apart from them, no other batter could play an impact innings for RCB. This could be a major reason for their humiliating defeat in the tournament.

For Gujarat Titans, star pacer Arshad Khan played a crucial as he took three wickets in 3.2 overs (3/22). Jason Holder (2/29) and Rashid Khan (2/19). Overall, each GT bowler got wickets against RCB.

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