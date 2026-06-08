WATCH: Shubman Gill’s Team India rewrite HISTORY, post their BIGGEST ever win in Test cricket with…

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav shared 7 wickets after Manav Suthar's six-wicket haul in first innings to set up India's massive innings win over Afghanistan in one-off Test on Monday.

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Washington Sundar celebrates claiming a wicket on Day 3 of the one-off Test vs Afghanistan on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test: Shubman Gill and Team India made a massive statement with their biggest win in history of Test cricket. The home side hammered minnows Afghanistan by massive innings and 300 runs inside three days at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday. The win surpassed their previous biggest win by innings and 272 runs against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018.

For Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side, the humiliation continued even after 8 years. In their first-ever Test against India, the Afghans had been hammered by innings and 262 runs – the third-biggest win for Team India – in Bengaluru in 2018.

The victory on Monday was also the second-biggest win on Indian soil after West Indies had humbled the home team by innings and 336 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1958. Afghanistan were bowled out twice on the third day – after they had gone to stumps for the loss of five wickets on Sunday.

The third day started off with Indian debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar creating history by claiming 6 for 33 as Afghanistan were bowled out for 152. In the second innings, following on 412 runs behind India’s massive total of 564, Afghanistan were bowled out for even lower total of 112 runs in less than 36 overs.

WATCH Team India complete dominant innings and 300 runs win over Afghanistan in one-off Test HERE…

Clinical from start to finish An unforgettable Test match in New Chandigarh ends with #TeamIndia securing their biggest ever win by an innings and 300 runs Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Au50EfVM30#INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RfmeJWSyh2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2026

If Suthar was the star of the show in the first innings, all-rounder Washington Sundar came to the party in the second innings. Sundar sent Afghan middle-order on a spin after Sediqullah Atal (42 in 80 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24 in 24 balls) has got the visitors off to a steady start.

India’s biggest wins in Test cricket

Result Against Venue Inns & 300 runs Afghanistan Mullanpur, 2026 Inns & 272 runs West Indies Rajkot, 2018 Inns & 262 runs Afghanistan Bengaluru, 2018 Inns & 239 runs Bangladesh Mirpur, 2007 Inns & 239 runs Sri Lanka Nagpur, 2017

Sundar ran through the middle-order claiming 4/36 in 11 overs, adding to his first-innings fifty. Kuldeep Yadav put the finishing touches in the match, with back-to-back wickets of Nangeyalia Kharote and Mohammad Saleem while Sharafuddin Ashraf was out injured and didn’t bat in the second innings. Team India chinaman bowler Kuldeep ended up with 3/30 in 7.5 overs.

“Definitely, it felt really good, both with the bat and the ball. I wanted to show good discipline with the bat and glad the way I sort of approached the entire innings and God was kind,” Sundar said in the post-match presentation.

“Yes, towards the end I sort of wanted to bowl a little wide, but apart from that, I wanted to be as close to the stumps as possible. And obviously get those lengths really right because this wicket is a little slow. And I mean, if you’re going to bowl a good length or a little back of length, the batsmen just did have a little bit of time to actually go in the back foot and sort of manoeuvre. So I had to really get lengths really right in this wicket,” Sundar added.