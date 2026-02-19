WATCH: Shubman Gill’s heartwarming gesture wins hearts, gifts Nike shoes to Punjab players

Home

India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has been in headlines recently for his kind gesture towards the Punjab Ranji Trophy team and coaching staff.

India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill has been in headlines for a heartwarming gesture. In January 26, Gill gifted pairs of Nike sneakers to his Punjab Ranji Trophy and coaching staff.

Gill gifted the entire Punjab squad limited-edition Nike Air Force 1 “Unmistakable” sneakers. The team shared the moment on social media, and wrote, “We were delighted to welcome one of our own, Shubman Gill, back to the Punjab team for a one-off Ranji appearance last month.”

“PCA is proud to see one of our own giving back. It is moments like these that inspire the next generation, the right way.” Punjab Cricket Association further said.

We were delighted to welcome one of our very own, @ShubmanGill , back to the Punjab team for a one-off Ranji appearance last month. Shubman spent quality time with the squad, sharing valuable lessons and advice from his journey and surprising both players and support staff with… pic.twitter.com/7EeiYMGtnH — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) February 18, 2026

Shubman also spent quality time with the squad, sharing valuable insights and experiences from his journey.

Punjab failed to qualify for knockout stage

In the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season, Punjab failed to qualify for the knockout stage as they finished at the 7th spot in Elite Group B. The team finished the campaign with a 5-wicket loss to Karnataka in their final group clash on February 1, 2026.

However, Punjab managed just one win in the group stage. Captain Uday Saharan led from the front and was among the more consistent run-scorers for the side, highlighted by a solid 93 in the final match against Karnataka, while Emanjot Singh Chahal showed resilience in the lower order with impressive knock of 83* and 77 in separate innings against Karnataka.

Talking about the bowling department, Harpreet Brar stood out with the ball as he picked four wickets in Karnataka’s first innings in the final round. Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill made a one-off appearance for Punjab in January 2026 against Saurashtra but had a modest outing, as he was out for a duck in the first innings and 14 in the second.

Nike roped in Shubman Gill for Global campaign

Nike has recently roped in Indian cricketer Shubman Gill for its global campaign, making him the face of the Nike Mind 001 Mule and Mind 002, the brand’s first neuroscience-based footwear. Designed to help athletes stay present, the shoes aim to stimulate sensory areas of the brain. Gill, who understands the importance of mental focus in sport, is part of his second global campaign with Nike in recent times.

