WATCH: Sikandar Raza puts on CAPTAIN show against South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza put on an all-round show in his side's final Super 8 match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza en route to scoring 73 vs South Africa in their Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

India.com at South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Sikandar Raza is just a few days short of this 40th birthday bash but he had plans to celebrate the landmark a few days early in Zimbabwe’s final Super 8 match against run-away leaders South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In front of a packed Delhi, Raza put on a true ‘captain’s show’ first with the bat and then will the ball for Zimbabwe – the surprise package of this T20 World Cup 2026.

Raza became only the third Zimbabwe captain after Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine to score a fifty in a T20 World Cup and then decided to take the new ball in front of the marauding South African opening pair of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock. It was a Sunday on which Raza could do no wrong as he struck with his third delivery in the match, with De Kock falling caught behind for a duck – caught-behind by Tadiwanashe Marumani.

The Zimbabwe skipper wasn’t done yet as he sent back his counterpart in the very next over, Aiden Markram getting castled for 4 off 5 balls as South Africa were reduced to 14 for 2 in 3 overs. Markram is South Africa’s leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2026 with 268 runs in 7 matches with 3 fifties and strike-rate of 176.31.

Raza’s first spell of three overs yielded 19 runs and brought 2 huge wickets as well. He then returned to pick up his third scalp of the day – dismissing dangerous Dewald Brevis for 42 off 18 balls, studded with 4 sixes and 2 fours. The Zimbabwe veteran ended up with 3/29 in 4 overs.

But it was with the bat that Raza put on a delightful show, notching up his 17th half-century off only 29 balls as rest of his teammates struggled to deal with the slow nature of the Delhi track. One of the major criticism from Zimbabwe in the lead up to the Super 8 was their lack of sixes in the league stage matches in Sri Lanka, where they hand managed to stun Australia and Sri Lanka on their way to topping the group.

Raza turned all of that around with 4 massive sixes, albeit against second-string South Africa after their decided to rest Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj ahead of the semifinal match against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (March 4).

WATCH Sikandar Raza’s captain’s knock enroute to scoring 73 vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match HERE…

Class written all over it. ✨ Slower ball, full and in the slot — Raza keeps his cool. Captain leading with composure and control. ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup, SUPER 8, #ZIMvSA | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/004ZSrjBPp pic.twitter.com/XSxeS8DbcB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 1, 2026

Raza ended up with 73 off 43 balls with 4 sixes and 8 fours before being dismissed by impressing Kwena Maphaka, who ended up with 2/21 in 4 overs – his maiden wickets in T20 World Cup. The Zimbabwe skipper’s 73 was the 3rd highest score by a batter from his country in T20 World Cup matches after Brian Bennett’s 97 not out in the last Super 8 match against India and Raza’s own 82 against Ireland in Hobart at the T20 World Cup 2022.

But in spite of Raza’s brilliance, Zimbabwe were restricted to only 153 for 7 in face of sustained brilliance from Maphaka and Lungi Ngidi, who claimed 1/29 in 4 overs as did Anrich Nortje. Zimbabwe defence was a one-man show led by Raza’s off-spin but South African firepower was too much on the day.

South Africa maintain unbeaten record before semis

Like Team India in 2024, last edition’s runners-up South Africa have also marched into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals with an unbeaten record. They managed to defeat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets without breaking into a sweat with all-rounder George Linde, with unbeaten 30 (1×6, 2×4), and Tristan Stubbs with 21 not out guiding their side home with an unbeaten stand of 53 off 44 after Raza’s blow had reduced them to 101 for 5.

Earlier, Ryan Rickleton had smashed 31 off 22 balls with 4 huge sixes in spite of taking a blow on his head while David Miller chipped in with 22 off 16 balls with 2 sixes and 2 fours.

