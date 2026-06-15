WATCH: SIX and out! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi loses form ahead of Team India debut

India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for just 21 in the 4th match of the ODI tri-series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was out for 21 against Sri Lanka A in 4th match in Dambulla. (Source: X)

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Series 4th match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came into the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka while turning out for India ‘A’ with a huge burden of expectations. At only 15 years of age, Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner in IPL 2026. He also became the youngest-ever cricketer to earn an India call-up after being picked for T20I series against Ireland later this month and against England in July.

But Sooryavanshi has flattered to deceive in the ODI tri-series for India ‘A’ in the three innings so far. In the third game for India ‘A’, against hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’, Sooryavanshi was once again dismissed cheaply at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday. The Rajasthan Royals batter was dismissed for 21 off 14 balls by Sri Lanka ‘A’ captain and off-spinner Sahan Arachchige with 1 six and 3 fours.

Sooryavanshi began his innings aggressively once again, smashing a six and two fours in Chamika Gunasekara’s opening over. But as soon as the slow bowler Arachchige was introduced, the young batter from Bihar departed cheaply.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smash six off Chamika Gunasekara HERE…

Vaibhav Sooryavnashi, making six-hitting look like a casual routine. Watch #SLvIND in the #TalentTVCup, LIVE NOW, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/tVvrNAcZUn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 15, 2026

Sooryavanshi looked in fine form in the second game against Afghanistan ‘A’ last week on Thursday, when he had smashed 44 off 22 balls, but was failed to carry on to a bigger score. He was dismissed for just 14 off 12 balls against Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the opening game of the tri-series last week on Tuesday.

The six off Gunasekara was Sooryavanshi’s first maximum in the ODI tri-series. He had broken the record for hitting most sixes in an IPL season – going past Chris Gayle – smashing 72 sixes. He had a strike-rate of 237.3 in IPL 2026 as well.

But India ‘A’ coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was impressed by what he had seen of Sooryavanshi so far on the tour of Sri Lanka. “Coming into this tour, the good part is that we know each other very well. He understands what I say, why I say things like that. And I know that he is young, but he’s got a great grasp of his batting and his role in the team,” Kanitkar told Sportstar.

“One thing about him is that he listens when somebody speaks about his batting and he will put it into practice. Then we have discussions again, whether it’s working, not working, whatever it is,” Kanitkar added about Sooryavanshi.

Tilak Varma’s India A had lost the toss in the 4th match and had been sent into bat first on Monday.