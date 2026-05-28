WATCH: SRH owner Kavya Maran congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his match-winning knock for RR in IPL 2026 Eliminator, video goes viral

RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just missed out on Chris Gayle's record of scoring fastest-ever IPL century off 30 balls in the IPL 2026 Eliminator vs SRH.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-srh-owner-kavya-maran-congratulates-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-after-his-match-winning-knock-for-rr-in-ipl-2026-eliminator-video-goes-viral-8428732/ Copy

SRH owner Kavya Maran (left) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo: IANS)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad would have been favourites heading into the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Wednesday. SRH had not lost an IPL match to RR since the 2023 season and had qualified for the Playoffs comfortably, unlike RR who had to wait till their last league match to finish in top 4 position.

SRH and their celebrity owner Kavya Maran were left stunned by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who blasted a stunning 97 off 29 balls with 12 massive sixes to set up impressive 47-run to send Sunrisers packing from the tournament. Kavya was criticised for not standing up and applauding the RR teenager but was later seen greeting Sooryavanshi after the match.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ZOOMS to top, Jofra Archer closes in on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

A video of Kavya Maran congratulating Sooryavanshi for his brilliant knock went viral on social media after the match. The RR opener also secured the Orange Cap after the match and now has 680 runs in 15 matches, ahead of Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan.

WATCH viral video of Kavya Maran shaking hands with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi HERE…

SRH captain Pat Cummins admitted that he didn’t have ‘too many options’ when Sooryavanshi was blazing on all cylinders in the Eliminator match. “Yeah, he played pretty well. Yeah, just don’t feel like you have too many options. Obviously, it’s a really good pitch, but the margins are so small. If you miss your yorker by a little bit, he doesn’t tend to miss them. So yeah, fair play,” Cummins said about Sooryavanshi at the post-match presentation.

Also Read | SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan set-up meeting with Gujarat in Qualifier 2 with comprehensive 47-run win

Focus on how to win the IPL 2026 trophy: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The Royal opener was close to breaking Chris Gayle’s incredible record of fastest-ever IPL century. Former West Indies opener Gayle still holds the record of scoring a ton off 30 balls while Sooryavanshi has the 2nd fastest and third quickest tons off 35 and 36 balls respectively.

Sooryavanshi was batting on 97 off 28 balls before skying a catch to third man off Praful Hinge in a knock studded with 12 sixes and 5 fours. “I found out only after I got out. At that time, my only focus was to contribute as much as I could because centuries will keep happening, but right now the focus is on how to win the trophy. If I feel I’m having trouble somewhere, I work on that. I don’t think about what the opposition is planning, that’s their plan. I focus on what my plan is, and I just try to play normal cricket,” Sooryavanshi said about Gayle’s record.

Asked about his preparation for Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans on Friday, Sooryavanshi said, “I do think a little bit, but not too much. I just try to play the game I’m in and not overthink. But if I feel there’s something I need to work on, then I look at that.”