The Sri Lankan cricket team arrived in Pakistan for their two-Test series starting in Rawalpindi on December 11.

In a video tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board, the players can be seen walking to the team bus escorted by Army Security forces.

ALSO READ: Suranga Lakmal Out with Dengue;’ Ashitha Fernando Named Replacement

The series will mark the return of Test cricket since the 2009 Lahore Terror attack targetting the Sri Lankan cricket team bus which killed eight people and wounded several cricketers. The incident a decade of isolation of Pakistan from playing at home.

Touchdown Islamabad 🛬@OfficialSLC arrived this morning for the #PAKvSL Test series. The action starts in two days, get your tickets now. See you at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/FKlr7nm6vb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2019

Pakistan has been forced to play all its home matches in the neutral venue of United Arab Emirates as foreign teams refused to tour the country over security fears

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Fawad Alam Named in Pakistan Squad After 10 Years For Historic Test Series Versus Sri Lanka

However, in recent times, Zimbabwe and the West Indies have toured the country for T20I series and international cricketers too have played in Pakistan as part of the Pakistan Super League.

Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s in September and October and said they were satisfied with the security arrangements before confirming the Test tour.

The first Test starts in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Wednesday, while the second begins in Karachi on December 19.

Pace spearhead Suranga Lakmal has been ruled out of the tour due to dengue. Youngster Ashitha Fernando will join the team for the second Test from Nepal.