WATCH: Star player from DC Auqib Nabi stuns THIS star India cricketer in Ranji Trophy Final, video goes viral

Jammu and Kashmir's star pacer Auqib Nabi has been in an impressive form trapped this star India cricketer during the Ranji Trophy Final match Day 3

Star player from DC Auqib Nabi stuns THIS star India cricketer (P.C- X)

Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir’s star pacer Auqib Nabi has been in an impressive form in the Ranji Trophy. He grabbed 12 wickets in the quarter-finals and 9 in the semi-finals. He has continued his form in the final as he picked the wicket of India’s Test and Karnataka opener KL Rahul

Auqib trapped KL Rahul in the second ball of his second spell

KL Rahul, who has been in a red-hot form, scored two centuries and a fifty in the previous two matches, but he trapped by Auqib in the second delivery of his second spell. Rahul attempted to defend the outswinger, but the ball edged past his bat and flew to the wicketkeeper. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal, but Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra opted for a DRS review, which successfully led to Rahul’s dismissal.

Big wicket of KL Rahul 🔥 🎥 Watch Auqib Nabi's delivery that gave J&K the massive breakthrough and a crucial early wicket in the #RanjiTrophy Final! Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/y92jjuPebT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 26, 2026

In his first spell, Nabi kept both Rahul and Mayank Agarwal under tight control, bowling four overs that included two maidens while conceding just four runs. With a mix of inswingers and outswingers, he consistently troubled the batsmen. KL Rahul managed to score only 13 runs off 39 balls, while Agarwal scored just three runs off the 22 deliveries he faced from Nabi.

Jammu and Kashmir scored a massive total of 584 runs in their first innings. Shubham Pundir, was the leading run scorer as he top-scored with 121 runs. Besides him, Yamir Hasan (88), Salil Lotra (72), Kanhaiya Wadhwan (70), Paras Dogra (70), and Abdul Samad (61) also scored half-centuries. Prasidh Krishna grabbbed five-wicket haul for Karnataka.

Auqib Nabi dismantled Karnataka’s top-order

Auqib Nabi delivered a sensational opening spell to dismantle Karnataka’s top-order as the hosts were 220 for five on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final. The 29-year-old finished with impressive figures of 3 for 32 in 14 overs.

J&K posted a massive score of 584 in their first innings and were all out on the third day.

Nabi shocked Karnataka after removing KL Rahul, and they struck twice in two balls to put Karnataka in bigger trouble as he removed Karun Nair with an unplayable delivery, then dismissed the in-form Smaran Ravichandran in the very next delivery.

Mayank Agarwal took the charge and scored 130 off 207 balls to steady Karnataka in the final session. He also rode his luck, surviving a chance when he was dropped on 124.

Karnataka were still trailing by 364 runs at stumps and need another 165 runs to avoid a follow-on.

