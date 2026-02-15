Home

Sports

WATCH: Star player from Kavya Marans SRH wrecks HAVOC, SLAMS 27-ball fifty against Pakistan, register...

WATCH: Star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH wrecks HAVOC, SLAMS 27-ball fifty against Pakistan, register…

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan played an explosive knock and went on to smash his second consecutive fifty in the T20 World Cup off just 27 deliveries.

Star player from Nita Ambani's Mumbai India wrecks HAVOC (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan played an explosive knock after India suffered an early setback with Abhishek Sharma dismissed for a duck in the first over of India’s innings. Kishan steadied the innings and went on to smash his second consecutive fifty in the T20 World Cup off just 27 deliveries.

Also read: India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye 8th win over arch-rivals in Colombo clash

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.