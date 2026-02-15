By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WATCH: Star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH wrecks HAVOC, SLAMS 27-ball fifty against Pakistan, register…
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan played an explosive knock after India suffered an early setback with Abhishek Sharma dismissed for a duck in the first over of India’s innings. Kishan steadied the innings and went on to smash his second consecutive fifty in the T20 World Cup off just 27 deliveries.
Different batter, same result! 👀@ishankishan51 greets Shaheen Afridi with a maximum! 💪
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/yLRPn0yFwH
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026
