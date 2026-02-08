Home

Sports

WATCH: Star player from Kohlis RCB falls CHEAPLY in T20 World Cup 2026 game vs Nepal, he is…

WATCH: Star player from Kohli’s RCB falls CHEAPLY in T20 World Cup 2026 game vs Nepal, he is…

Nepal's Sher Malla struck on the very first ball of his career by dismissing this star player from RCB, electrifying the packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high s young-pacer Sher Malla produced a special debut moment on Sunday as he made an instant impact on the global stage. Playing his first-ever international match, Malla struck on the very first ball of his career, dismissing England opener Phil Salt and setting the packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai buzzing.

First ball. First wicket. What a start! 💥 Malla strikes on debut as Salt miscues one! Nepal make an instant impact on the big stage. 💪 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | #ENGvNEP | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/dABzR5eM25 pic.twitter.com/Amno1zFeqb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 8, 2026

England named their playing XI on Saturday for their opening match of the T20 World Cup, with hard-hitting batter Phil Salt declared fit. Salt opened the innings alongside wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler against Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in Group C.

England’s aggressive start was firmly in focus

The Group C clash between England and Nepal looked one-sided on paper. England won the toss and chose to bat, backing their powerful top order to make full use of the batting-friendly surface but Nepal had other plans. With a huge crowd in attendance and millions watching across the world, England’s aggressive start was firmly in focus.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sher Malla delivered a moment that will be etched in Nepal cricket history

Handed the ball for his first over in international cricket, Malla showed remarkable composure. Calm at the top of his mark, the youngster delivered a moment that will be etched in Nepal cricket history. His first delivery was enough to remove Salt, turning heads and announcing his arrival in the biggest way possible.

Bowling a full delivery that drifted down the leg side, Malla lured Salt into an early flick. Known for his attacking style, Salt went hard at the ball but failed to time it. The leading edge flew straight up, and Sandeep Lamichhane, placed at short fine leg, made no mistake, calmly reverse-cupping the catch to spark loud celebrations.

Social media erupted with fans across the world praising Malla

Malla burst with delight, punching the air in excitement in a light-hearted atmosphere that reflected the emotions of the moment – DISBELIEF, EXCITEMENT, and JOY all mixed into one.

The Wankhede crowd stood up in applause as they realized the quality of the occasion. Social media erupted with fans across the world praising the wicket as one of the best wickets taken in a T20 World Cup by a debutant.

However, despite England’s early setback Jacbo Bethell (55), Harry Brook (53) and Will Jacks (39) impressive knock steadied the innings and guided England post a challenging target of 184/7 in their 20 overs.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.