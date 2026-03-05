Home

WATCH: Star player from MS Dhoni’s CSK unleashes STORM at Wankhede, hammers 26-ball against England

Sanju Samson played an explosive knock at the Wankhede Stadium in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, blasting a sensational 26-ball century against England

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson has unleashed a brutal assault at the Wankhede Stadium with explosive power-hitting in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Samson carried forward his red-hot form from the virtual quarter final, where he played a match-winning knock of 97 to guide the team into semi-finals.

Samson, who was dropped by Harry Brook at mid-on, smashed a 26-ball half-century. His clean striking and fearless approach set the tone for what promises to be a high-scoring thriller.

🔥 Back-to-back 50s in just 26 balls! ⚡🏏#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/7owe9EDPCK — Khan (@ccricket713) March 5, 2026

India faced early setback as opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Will Jacks in the second over, dismissing Sharma for 9 to leave India at a precarious position. Samson and Ishan steadied the innings guiding India to a commanding score.

However, Sanju Samson’s brilliant innings came to an end just short of a century as Will Jacks provided England with a timely breakthrough. Bowling from around the wicket, Jacks tossed one up and pushed it wide outside off, forcing Samson to reach for the inside-out drive. He failed to get the timing right and toe-ended the shot, sending the ball straight to Phil Salt at deep cover, who completed a simple catch.

Samson departed after a superb knock of 89 off 42 balls, an innings laced with eight fours and seven sixes, leaving the Wankhede crowd applauding his explosive effort.

