WATCH: Star player from Mumbai Indians dazzles in T20 league with a five-wicket haul, name is…

Edinburgh Castle Rockers under captain Mitchell Santner continued their winning march in the ETPL 2026 with a four-wicket win over Dublin Guardians.

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Mitchell Santner is part of Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers ETPL 2026: New Zealand T20 captain and all-rounder Mitchell Santner had to cut short his campaign in IPL 2026 with Mumbai Indians earlier this year due to a shoulder injury he suffered while attempting a catch. Now is back in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 as the captain of the Edinburgh Castle Rockers.

The New Zealand left-arm spinner led from the front for the Edinburgh franchise, grabbing an impressive five-wicket haul in his side’s commanding four-wicket victory over Dublin Guardians in match No. 8 of ETPL 2026 at the Sportpark Westvliet at the Hague. Santner, who was retained for Rs 2 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians, grabbed 5 for 16 in his 4 four over to bundle out Dublin franchise for only 109.

It was the second five-wicket haul for Edinburgh this season after Santner’s New Zealand and Mumbai Indians teammate Trent Boult grabbed one last week against Glasgow franchise last week.

WATCH Edinburgh Castle Rockers captain Mitchell Santner grab a five-wicket haul HERE…

Mitchell Santner puts on a spin-bowling clinic #ETPL pic.twitter.com/9c6dFwpHnG — European T20 Premier League (ETPL) (@etplofficial) August 30, 2026

Dublin Guardians won the toss and elected to bat, but Edinburgh’s bowling attack quickly turned the decision into a difficult day for the Guardians. The Rockers struck regularly throughout the innings, preventing Dublin from building any substantial partnerships and eventually dismissing them for 109 in 18 overs.

James Vince provided the strongest resistance for Dublin, producing an attacking 40 from 30 balls, including five fours and a six. He initially gave the Guardians momentum, but his dismissal for 40 triggered another period of pressure as Dublin struggled to maintain their scoring rate.

Sanjay Krishnamurthy added 24 from 24 balls, while Matt Hollard contributed a late nine. However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Edinburgh’s attack kept Dublin from building the partnerships they needed.

The defining spell came from Edinburgh captain Mitchell Santner, who claimed only 5 wickets in 4 matches for MI in IPL 2026. He produced a superb five-wicket haul, finishing with 5 for 16 from four overs. Santner repeatedly found ways to break Dublin’s resistance, accounting for Daryl Mitchell, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, James Vince and Matt Hollard. His spell also came at an exceptional economy rate of just four runs an over.

Trent Boult supported his captain with two wickets, while Tom Curran, Jack Jarvis and JJ Smuts also claimed one apiece as Edinburgh completed the job with two overs to spare.

Chasing 110, the Rockers approached the target with confidence. With the total modest, Edinburgh were able to maintain control despite losing six wickets during the chase.

The decisive contribution came through their ability to keep the required rate comfortably within reach. Edinburgh reached 110 for six in 13.4 overs, completing a four-wicket victory with 38 balls remaining.

For Dublin, the defeat continues a difficult start to the tournament. Despite individual contributions from James Vince and Sanjay Krishnamurthy, the Guardians were unable to build the substantial total needed to put Edinburgh under pressure.

For the Rockers, the victory was built on a ruthless bowling performance and a composed chase. Santner’s five-wicket burst provided the defining moment of the match, restricting Dublin to a total that Edinburgh’s batting unit could comfortably overhaul.

The result strengthens Edinburgh Castle Rockers’ position in the early ETPL campaign, while Dublin Guardians are still searching for their first win and a complete performance with both bat and ball.