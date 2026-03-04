Home

WATCH: Star player from Nita Ambani’s MI explodes in THIS tournament before IPL 2026, his name is…

Reliance clinched a thrilling one-run victory over Bank of Baroda in a high-pressure DY Patil T20 Cup clash at the DY Patil Cricket Ground.

In a thrilling at the DY Patil Cricket Ground in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2026, Robin Minz delivered an explosive cameo that proved decisive for Reliance’s narrow 1-run victory over Bank of Baroda on March 2.

Walking in to bat during the death overs, the dynamic left-hander unleashed an electrifying knock, smashing 30 runs off just 13 balls at an impressive strike rate of 230.77, which featured three towering sixes and one crisp four, injected crucial momentum into Reliance’s innings, helping them post a challenging total of 197/6 in their 20 overs.

A quick-fire 3️⃣0️⃣ off just 13 balls! 👌#MumbaiIndians #DYT20

Minz quickfire knock complemented the solid foundation laid by his teammates

Minz’s aggressive intent complemented the solid foundation laid by his teammates, ensuring Reliance reached closer to the 200-run mark. The match was a true nail-biter from start to finish. Reliance got off to a brisk start, reaching 51 runs in the first 5 overs. Danish Malewar anchored the innings with a fluent 64 off 42 balls, which included eight fours, while Naman Dhir played a key role and contributed 44 runs in 29 balls.

By 11.5 overs, Reliance had crossed 102, and they surged to 152 in 16.3 overs. The lower order, including Krish Bhagat (14*) and Ruchit Ahir (21), added valuable runs to reach 197/6 at the innings break.

Danish Malewar is set to play for Mumbai India in IPL 2026

Vidarbha batter Danish Malewar also played a key role with a composed 64 off 42 balls, laced with nine boundaries. Malewar is set to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

After the break, Bank of Baroda mounted a strong chase. The 4th wicket partnership between Rakshith S. and Jay Jain proved threatening, adding 103 runs in 45 balls, with Jay Jain blasting an unbeaten 72 off 30 balls, featuring 4 fours, 4 sixes, while Rakshith contributed 36. Despite their efforts, Bank of Baroda finished at 196/3, falling agonizingly short by 1 run. Ajay Ahlawat stood out with the ball for Bank of Baroda, picking up 2 for 31 and applying some control during the middle overs, but his efforts were not enough as Reliance managed to hold on for a narrow victory.

