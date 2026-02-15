WATCH: Star player from Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians meets Team India ahead of clash against Pakistan

Home

WATCH: Star player from Nita Ambanis Mumbai Indians meets Team India ahead of clash against Pakistan

Star player from Nita Ambani's MI meets team India ahead of the clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India is all set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Before this high-voltage match, former Indian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma was spotted in Team India’s dugout. He was cheering up the boys and sharing his experience for the biggest game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Team India squad:

Abhishek Sharma comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav replaces Arshdeep Singh.

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan squad:

Pakistan will play the same team.

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan (w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Team India achievement under Rohit Sharma:

Team India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 under star Indian player Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs at Kensington Oval in Barbados and lifted their second title after 17 years.

