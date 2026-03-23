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WATCH: Star player from Shah Rukh Khans KKR pulls off a jaw-dropping catch in intra-squad match

WATCH: Star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR pulls off a jaw-dropping catch in intra-squad match

KKR's Manish Pandey pulls off a sensational long-off catch in a high-intensity IPL 2026 practice match, highlighting the team's fielding intensity ahead of IPL 2026 opener against Mumbai Indians

Star player from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR pulls off a jaw-dropping catch in intra-squad match (Source:X)

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have intensified their preparations ahead of the IPL 2026 with a high-energy intra-squad match, signalling their intent to clinch their fourth IPL title.

During their second intra-squad match at Eden Gardens, senior player Manish Pandey stole the show with a couple of stunning catches at long-off, showcasing KKR’s fielding intensity ahead of the new season.

At one point, Pandey sprinted to his right and executed a flying dive to take a jaw-dropping catch, dismissing the explosive batter Cameron Green. The catch highlighted not just his agility but also KKR’s focus on sharp fielding as they gear up for IPL 2026.

Manish Pandey pulls off sensational catch, watch video here…

Absolute screamers from Pandey ji at long off 🤯 Watch the Intra-Squad Match 2, LIVE on our YouTube channel 📲 pic.twitter.com/TGR5Fk409E — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 23, 2026



Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season, in which they finished eighth in the points table.

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed a 55-ball century in first intra-squad match

Earlier, in KKR’s first intra-squad match played on Friday, March 20, at Eden Gardens, the Purple Knights secured a 6-run win over the Golden Knights. The victory was powered by Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who played a match-winning innings, blasting a brilliant 55-ball century to guide his team to triumph.

The Golden Knights began strongly, with Sarthak Ranjan and Tim Seifert piling on quick runs, but the momentum shifted after they lost three wickets in just 10 overs, eventually posting a total of 199.

Chasing the target, Purple Knights had a shaky start, losing Ajinkya Rahane in the second over, before Raghuvanshi’s explosive knock turned the game around.

The three times IPL champions, has revamped its squad ahead of IPL 2026, letting go of several senior players to make room for emerging talent, while Ajinkya Rahane continues as captain.

KKR struggles with injury setbacks

The team, however, faces some setbacks in the pace department, with as key bowler Harshit Rana has been ruled out due to injury and Matheesa Pathirana’s participation still uncertain as his NOC and medical clearance from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board are pending. However, they have acquired Zimbabwe’s tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for Rs 75 lakh to fill the gap

KKR will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, followed by matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, Punjab Kings on April 6, Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at the Eden Gardens

So far, the BCCI has released the schedule for the first 20 matches of IPL 2026, with Kolkata Knight Riders set to play in four of them. The complete list of fixtures will be updated as the BCCI announces the remaining matches

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