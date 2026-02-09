Home

WATCH: Star player who was Dhoni’s CSK teammate BAMBOOZLES record-setting Paul Stirling in T20 World Cup 2026 match, he is…

Dhoni's former CSK teammate created the key moment of the powerplay, dismissing Ireland captain Paul Stirling to put the hosts in control of the chase.

T20 World Cup 2026: In the T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 8, spin ace Maheesh Theekshana delivered the defining moment of the powerplay. Defending a competitive total of 163/6, the hosts knew that dismissing Ireland’s captain and key batter Paul Stirling would be crucial to controlling the chase.

Theekshana’s lightning-fast yorker crashed into Stirling’s middle stump

The breakthrough came in the 4th over with pinpoint accuracy. After a slow start, Stirling (6 off 13) tried to charge down the track to disrupt the spinner, but Theekshana had other plans as he anticipated the move perfectly and unleashed a lightning-fast yorker that crashed into the middle stump.

The ball skidded under Stirling’s bat before he could complete his swing, smashing into the stumps and leaving the Irish captain stunned. Immediately, Theekshana celebrated with his trademark ‘Archer’ gesture, mimicking the release of an arrow into the night sky as his teammates rushed in.

A quick change of pace and Maheesh Theekshana gets the better of Paul Striling! Will Sri Lanka defend the total?⚡ ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #SLvIRE | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/AaKfib9jeV pic.twitter.com/2MPsgGkL97 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 8, 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 is Paul Stirling’s ninth appearance in the tournament

The 2026 T20 World Cup is Paul Stirling’s ninth appearance in the tournament, having previously featured in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024, missing only the inaugural edition in 2007. With this, Stirling has joined former India captain Rohit Sharma and former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan as the third player to participate in the T20 World Cup nine times.

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland with an all-round performance

Theekshana’s early breakthrough set the tone for a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack, which made perfect use of the slow and dry conditions at the Colombo pitch.

Wanindu Hasaranga continued the pressure from the other end, as he dismissed Ross Adair for a quick 34 and leaving Ireland struggling at 56/2 after eight overs. Sri Lanka’s smart tactic of deploying three different spinners, Theekshana, Hasaranga, and Dunith Wellalage within the first nine overs effectively controlled the run rate, making boundary-hitting extremely difficult for the Irish batters.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a positive note as they secured a 20-run win over Ireland with a clinical all-round performance. (Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis power Sri Lanka to 20-run win over Ireland)

Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis steadied Sri Lanka’s innings

Earlier in the match, Kusal Mendis steadied Sri Lanks’s innings with a composed 56 off 43 balls, which included five boundaries at a strike rate of 130.23. While the middle overs progressed at a measured pace, it was Kamindu Mendis late firework that completely pushed Ireland to the back foot. Kamindu played a fiery cameo, smashing 44 runs off just 19 balls, which was laced with four fours and two sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 231.58.

