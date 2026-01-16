Home

WATCH: Steve Smith denies Babar Azam a single, smashes four bac-to-back sixes in next over at SCG

Steve Smith refused Babar Azam from taking a single before going on to hit a record 32 runs in a single Big Bash League over.

New Delhi: Babar Azam looked visibly angry after being dismissed, following Steve Smith’s decision to deny him a single, while Smith went on to smash the most runs in a single over in Big Bash League history.

Steve Smith refused a single to Babar Azam on the final delivery of the 11th over as he faced several dot balls. Taking advantage of the ‘Power Surge’, a mini powerplay allowing only two fielders outside the 30-yard-circle.

Babar appeared confused with Steve Smith’s move

Babar appeared confused with the move as Smith decide to keep the strike for himself. The Australian star created havoc as he smashed four back-to-back sixes, scoring a record-breaking 32 runs, the most ever scored in a single over in the BBL history.

Babar looked visibly frustrated on the very first ball of the 13th over from Nathan McAndrew, as he was clean bowled. Pakistan’s star batter smashed the boundary rope, the one he has struggled to cross. Despite the setback, Babar looked in an impressive form as he scored 47 off 39 balls.

"Wasn't happy, Babar." 😳 Drama in the middle of the SCG after Steve Smith knocked back a run from Babar Azam, so he could take strike during the Power Surge. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/rTh0RXE0A5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

Babar and Smith was involved in funny fielding mix-up

Earlier, Babar has been involved in a humorous fielding mix-up with Steve Smith. The incident took place in the 16th over when Nic Maddinson lofted a delivery from Ben Manenti straight down the ground. Smith charged in from a wide long-off position, while Babar was positioned closer at long-on, leading a funny moment at the field.

Smith eased his run as he noticed Babar getting closer to the ball, apparently assuming that his partner would make the catch. Smith stood with his arms extended, obviously baffled by Babar’s lack of commitment as the ball rolled past him all the way to the boundary.

A similar moment unfolded on the very next delivery. Maddinson again directed the ball toward Smith, who reacted quickly, diving to stop it before it reached the ropes. As Smith regained control and prepared to throw, Babar moved in as if to take the ball, only to hesitate and pull back at the last second.

