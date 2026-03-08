Home

Sports

WATCH: Sukhbir Singh, Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak deliver electrifying performances ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

WATCH: Sukhbir Singh, Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak deliver electrifying performances ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Th ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium began with a dazzling closing ceremony featuring Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh and Ricky Martin.

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing ceremony (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium has wrapped up after an evening filled with music, colour, and high energy. The stands were packed with fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the celebrations.

Widely known as the Prince of Bhangra, Sukhbir Singh had earlier set the stage buzzing with a lively performance. The spotlight then shifted to popular Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin, who kept the excitement soaring with a series of hits, including his iconic track Livin’ la Vida Loca, bringing the celebrations to a thrilling close.

The celebrations began with Falguni Pathak, who kickstarted the festivities alongside 50 Bollywood dancers with a vibrant performance. She was followed by the “Prince of Bhangra”, Sukhbir Singh, who kept the energy high with his electrifying act. The ceremony then concluded on a spectacular note as two-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Martin took the stage and showcased his star power.

Sukhbir Singh, Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak deliver electrifying performances, watch video here…

Scenes from the opening ceremony of the T20 World Cup Final #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup2026final pic.twitter.com/TrwKdHQyJS — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 8, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ricky Martin lit up Ahmedabad with an all-time classic groover 🕺🎤 Watch the #T20WorldCup Final, broadcast details ▶️ https://t.co/Wf4VaE4pSJ pic.twitter.com/1c9Pt4Blwf — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2026

The crowd in Ahmedabad grooves to Sukhbir's 𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘲 𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘢 𝘵𝘢𝘥𝘱𝘢𝘷𝘦 ahead of the #T20WorldCup Final 🎵🕺 Catch the performances LIVE, broadcast details ▶️ https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/MfOeNqzajR — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2026

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.