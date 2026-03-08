  • Home
  • Sports
  • WATCH: Sukhbir Singh, Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak deliver electrifying performances ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

WATCH: Sukhbir Singh, Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak deliver electrifying performances ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Th ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium began with a dazzling closing ceremony featuring Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh and Ricky Martin.

Published date india.com Published: March 8, 2026 6:59 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
T20 World Cup 2026, Sukhbir Singh, Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Ind vs Nz T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Narendra Modi Stadium,
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing ceremony (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium has wrapped up after an evening filled with music, colour, and high energy. The stands were packed with fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the celebrations.

Widely known as the Prince of Bhangra, Sukhbir Singh had earlier set the stage buzzing with a lively performance. The spotlight then shifted to popular Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin, who kept the excitement soaring with a series of hits, including his iconic track Livin’ la Vida Loca, bringing the celebrations to a thrilling close.

The celebrations began with Falguni Pathak, who kickstarted the festivities alongside 50 Bollywood dancers with a vibrant performance. She was followed by the “Prince of Bhangra”, Sukhbir Singh, who kept the energy high with his electrifying act. The ceremony then concluded on a spectacular note as two-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Martin took the stage and showcased his star power.

Sukhbir Singh, Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak deliver electrifying performances, watch video here…

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.