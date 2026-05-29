Watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran interacting with SRH players and coaching staff

After the Sunrisers Hyderabad got beaten by the Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator 1, SRH co-owner and CEO Kavya Maran spoke with the players and coaching staff

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-sunrisers-hyderabad-owner-kavya-maran-interacting-with-srh-players-and-coaching-staff-8430139/ Copy

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran celebrates after her team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran was spotted having candid chats with the SRH players and coaching staff after the 2016 champions got knocked out of the 2026 Indian Premier League season following a heavy 47-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator 1 two days ago. The Orange Army’s defeat meant RR punched their ticket to the next round, setting up a meeting with Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

The Sunrisers had a memorable run in IPL 2026 despite getting knocked out in the Eliminator. Their season took a positive turn after their Australian captain Pat Cummins joined the team in the middle of the season. Before his arrival, Ishan Kishan had led the team very well, winning 4 matches and losing thrice to become early contenders for the playoffs.

Despite a big margin victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league outing, SRH finished 3rd due to a poorer net run-rate. Had they finished 2nd, Pat Cummins and co would have got another shot at the finale but it wasn’t meant for them this edition.

Kavya Maran meets and greets players and coaching staff

In a 53-second video, uploaded by the South Indian franchise, Kavya Maran can be seen chatting with the entire coaching staff as well as the players. The video began with Kavya with head coach Daniel Vettori and bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan.

We leave with smiles, gratitude, and heads held high after a season to be proud of Not everyone gets to script records, play with fire and make it to the playoffs. The season may be over, but the FIRE never stops burning! pic.twitter.com/udUfTnaFlM — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 29, 2026

She then shook hands with Ishan Kishan before sharing a laugh with young uncapped players. Kavya Maran also appeared to be appreciating current Orange Cap holder and Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who ran storm against SRH that night with a blistering 97-run knock.

An important segment of the video came when Kavya was spotted speaking to bowling mentor Varun Aaron, who could possibly be at the franchise next season. The clip ended with a shot of Kavya and Heinrich Klaasen having a chat.