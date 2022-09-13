New Delhi: A video of Suresh Raina along with Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel has been doing the rounds in social media as former CSK men Raina and Pathan sing along to retro Bollywood songs with other stars in audience.Also Read - Video Gold: Yuvraj Singh Enthralls With His Dance On 'Munda Bigda Jaye' With Tendulkar In Audience | Watch

The legends of Indian cricket are currently playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series and during their leisure time at the team hotel, all of the players danced and sang to hit tracks.

Suresh Raina uploaded the video on Twitter and netizens just can't over it as their favourite stars and idols enjoy on Karaoke night.

best singer in Indian cricket team… — RK (@MahiGOAT07) September 13, 2022

Your voice is really very peaceful ❤️ — Sayeda🇮🇳 (@Sayeda20) September 13, 2022

Yuvi paaji doin “marry me” steps lol 😂 — brad (@brahadhish) September 13, 2022

Legends ❤️ — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 13, 2022

😂👌🏻 nice singing by Irfan and You — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) September 13, 2022

The tournament started on September 10 and is being hosted in Kanpur, Dehradun, Indore and Raipur. Led by Sachin Tendulkar, the India Legend team consists of the likes of Yuvraj, Irfan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha and Pragyan Ojha. In their first match, India Legends defeated Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by 61 runs. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side now face Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends on Wednesday at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.