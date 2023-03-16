Home

Doha: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina stole the show during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) presser on Wednesday night after the game between the Maharajas and the Giants. Raina, who hit a belligerent 88 from 39 balls during the team’s third match, was asked about the possibility of his comeback in the IPL. A reporter during the post-match conference said, “Everyone wants you back in the IPL after your performance tonight in Legends League Cricket.” To this, the ex-CSK star gave a sarcastic response. Raina said, “Main Suresh Raina hoon. Main Shahid Afridi nahi hoon. Retirement le chuka hoon (I’m Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi. I’ve taken retirement)” and burst into laughter.

Suresh Raina with a hilarious comment there. Loved it, and I’m sure Shahid Afridi would love it too 😂❤️ #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/ZnVUMBXkCq — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 15, 2023

Question – everyone wants you back in the IPL after your performance tonight in Legends League Cricket. Suresh Raina – I’m Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi. I’ve taken retirement (laughs). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 15, 2023

