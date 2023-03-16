Top Recommended Stories

  • WATCH | Suresh Raina MOCKS Shahid Afridi During LLC Presser Over IPL Comeback Query

LLC 2023: Suresh Raina's response is epic.

Updated: March 16, 2023 12:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Raina TROLLS Afridi

Doha: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina stole the show during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) presser on Wednesday night after the game between the Maharajas and the Giants. Raina, who hit a belligerent 88 from 39 balls during the team’s third match, was asked about the possibility of his comeback in the IPL. A reporter during the post-match conference said, “Everyone wants you back in the IPL after your performance tonight in Legends League Cricket.” To this, the ex-CSK star gave a sarcastic response. Raina said, “Main Suresh Raina hoon. Main Shahid Afridi nahi hoon. Retirement le chuka hoon (I’m Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi. I’ve taken retirement)” and burst into laughter.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Published Date: March 16, 2023 12:01 PM IST

Updated Date: March 16, 2023 12:05 PM IST

