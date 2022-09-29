Raipur: Suresh Raina made Indian cricket fans nostalgic when he pulled off a stunning diving catch for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series Semi-Final against Australia Legends, here on Wednesday.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Rolls Back The Years, Hooks Shane Bond During RSWS Match | WATCH VIDEO

Australia's Ben Dunk was in a punishing mood and in the 16th over of the game, the southpaw tried to cut Abhimanyu Mithun but Raina at point, dived towards his left and pulled off an absolute stunner to send the Aussie packing. The video has gone viral on social media as nostalgic India fans can't get over it.

The former CSK man retired from international cricket back in 2020 and earlier this month he called it a day from all forms of the game.

As far as the match is concerned, the match was suspended in the 18th over of the match due to rain and it will resume from where it left off today from 3:30 PM onwards.

After the RSWS, he will also be featuring for Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 League.