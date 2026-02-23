Home

Sports

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir’s ‘heated’ ARGUMENT in middle of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match vs South Africa goes viral

Team India selection decisions are being questioned after their 76-run loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gautam Gambhir (left) and Suryakumar Yadav were seen having heated discussion in Ahmedabad. (Photo: IANS)

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Team India crashed to their heaviest defeat in the T20 World Cup games, hammered by 76 runs in their Super 8 match vs South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India will now find it very tough to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals after taking a big jolt to their net run rate as well.

There was more trouble off the field as well as a video of presumed argument between Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the dug-out at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad went viral on social media. Questions are being raised if the captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gambhir are on the same page after issues about the Playing 11 of the Indian team against South Africa.

WATCH Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a ‘heated’ discussion in their Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026…

After losing the match against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav was seen looking quite upset in the dugout. He appeared to be having a serious discussion with Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the support staff. pic.twitter.com/FDgxSGKIN4 — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 22, 2026

It was India’s first defeat in a T20 World Cup match after a run of 12 successive wins in the tournament. Inda’s last defeat came at the hands of England in 2022 T20 World Cup.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav believes that his side lost the match in the Powerplay overs of their chase. “Overall, if we see, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better. My thing is sometimes you’ve got to think, if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay and then we couldn’t have small, small partnerships which we wanted for chasing 180-185, but that’s part of the game. We learn from it, we’ll sit back and then come back stronger,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India assistant coach reveals reason for dropping vice-captain Axar Patel

India once again dropped their vice-captain Axar Patel and picked Washington Sundar in his place, a decision with surprised many critics after the match. It was also surprising that the Team India management sent assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate to face the media in the aftermath of such a shocking defeat in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The former Netherlands and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder revealed that Axar was dropped for the game vs South Africa keeping in mind the ‘matchups’. “We were kind of looking at matchups more in the middle. And then obviously, someone has to give way. So – do we leave a batter out and get another bowler in, in hindsight, that looks like the right decision? But obviously, playing it forward and making decisions at the time, we felt we needed Rinku, as an eighth batsman, so to speak. And the decision was based around there. But certainly, it’s not to take anything away from Axar and his leadership and how important he is to the team,” Ten Doeschate said in the post-match press conference in Ahmedabad.

