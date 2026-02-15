  • Home
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha refuse to shake hands at toss during T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha refused to shake hands at the toss during their T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match

Published: February 15, 2026 6:55 PM IST
By Sruti Thakur | Edited by Sruti Thakur
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha refuse to shake hands at toss (Picture Credits: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The high-voltage calsh between India and Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 finally began on Sunday in Colombo, but there was no customary handshake between the two captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, at the toss.


The gesture had been under scrutiny ever since Pakistan confirmed their participation in the fixture. However, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, with no handshake taking place between the skippers

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/



