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WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma open up on No. 3 batting spot in IPL 2026, says Hardik...

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma open up on No. 3 batting spot in IPL 2026, says ‘Hardik…’

Star MI players Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma open up on No. 3 batting position for IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma shares fun banter

One of the biggest leagues in cricket history, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to begin on March 28. The highly-intense opening match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians set to face Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29

However, ahead of the tournament, the five-time champions and one of the most successful teams of all time, Mumbai Indians, are all set to take their sixth title. Mumbai will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians’ performance in IPL 2025

Speaking about their performance in IPL 2025, their great performance and consistency helped them to reach the eliminator 2 of the tournament against Punjab Kings, where they faced a heavy defeat against them.

Fun banter between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma

However, in a recent interview on Star Sports’ show Superstars Mastimania. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and star batter Tilak Varma had a friendly banter, where they already discussed the No.3 question.

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During the show, the hosts asked Suryakumar Yadav to reveal something about Tilak, to which he replied, “Tilak is very irritating and annoying.”

Tilak and Suryakumar open up about No. 3 batting position

After that, Tilak Varma immediately asked him about his batting position, “Pehle yeh batao, 3 number jaa raha hoon ya nahi main?” (First, tell me whether I’m going to bat at No. 3 or not.)

To which Suryakumar Yadav replied, “Pata nahi, ab IPL mein main toh nahi hoon captain. I think tujhe Hardik se puchhna padega.” (I don’t know. I’m not your captain in the IPL anymore. You’ll have to ask Hardik.)

What the world doesn’t know about Tilak Varma? Will he take charge at No.3? Surya spills it all! ⚡ Superstar vibes, unfiltered masti, and pure MI energy #TATAIPL 2026 #RCBvSRH | SAT, 28th MAR, 5.30 PM pic.twitter.com/qBnYt2PEej — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 20, 2026

Mumbai Indians’ squad for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande , Shardul Thakur Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

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