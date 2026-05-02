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WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on viral post with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, says...

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on viral post with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, says…

Suryakumar Yadav opens up on post with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma ahead of CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Suryakumar Yadav opens up about a viral post with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

The match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This match is important for both teams as it will decide their journey in the upcoming games.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match no. 43 playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Also Read: Meet Ramakrishna Ghosh, CSK debutant in El Clasico return leg of IPL 2026 vs MI

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Ahead of the highly-intense match, Mumbai Indians star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his fearless batting and variety of shots. However, SKY shared a picture on his social media, where he took a picture with legendary players, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The caption he wrote for the picture was, “Group DP mil gaya. Bas group name suggest karo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

However, before the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) began. Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the reason behind posting that special picture with legendary players, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni on his social media.

Let’s discuss the ongoing match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians batted first against Chennai Super Kings and faced some serious issues. While giving a total to the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians batters struggled and ended up on the score of 159 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Naman Dhir was the star batter for Mumbai Indians as he played a crucial part for them with his batting. Naman Dhir played an innings of 57 runs off 37 balls. In his innings, Naman Dhir smashed four fours and three sixes, batted at a strike rate of 154.

Also Read: Despite losing to Delhi Capitals, Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite list, after…

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