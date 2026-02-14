Home

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav imitates Usman Tariq’s ‘pause’ as India prepares for Pakistan’s tricky spinner, video goes viral

Suryakumar Yadav flawlessly mimicking the unorthodox, stop-start bowling action of Pakistan's spin sensation, Usman Tariq has gone viral ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in Blue is all set to face their arch-rival Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash, which is scheduled on February 15 in Colombo. Ahead of the high-voltage clash Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav grabbed attention on Saturday, not with his explosive batting, but by taking on a surprising role as a “mystery spinner” in the nets.

A video has taken social media by storm as it captures Suryakumar Yadav flawlessly mimicking the unorthodox, stop-start bowling action of Pakistan’s rising spin sensation, Usman Tariq.

Usman Tariq has been making headlines in T20 World Cup 2026

The off-spinner has grabbed headlines after his unusual style, which includes a pronounced pause at the crease just before delivery, a stop-start rhythm that often unsettles batters. His unique action has caused numerous debates over both its legality and effectiveness, with Tariq posting impressive figures in limited T20I appearances, including key wickets against strong opposition.

In the widely shared clip on social media, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen picking up the ball and perfectly mimicking Tariq’s pause as he bowls to teammates including Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, and others.

Suryakumar’s choice to imitate Tariq in the nets was a strategic move aimed at helping his teammates get used to one of the most talked-about bowling actions in modern cricket ahead of Sunday’s intense clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Suryakumar called Usman Tariq’s spin an “Out of Syllabaus question”

At the pre-match press conference in Colombo ahead of the clash, when Surya was questioned about the Tariq challenge with his trademark calm and clever wit. He jokingly said, “Sometimes there is a question in the exam which is out of syllabus. You can’t just leave that question; you have to find a way to answer it. That’s what we will look to do,” Suryakumar told reporters.

