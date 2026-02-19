Home

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav loses cool at star player after DANGEROUS clash on the field in T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Netherlands

Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav had an argument with this star player after surviving a dangerous clash during their final Group stage match against Netherland in T20 World Cup 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav while attempting a catch against Netherlands (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in Blue secured a convincing 17-runs win over Netherlands in their final Group A clash. During the match Suryakumar Yadav was visibly frustrated with teammate Rinku Singh after he survived a close injury scare.

In the final over, Zach Lion-Cachet failed to strike a delivery from Shivam Dube, sending the ball high into the air. Although Rinku Singh was in the better position to complete the catch, Suryakumar Yadav signalled that he would go for it while tracking back. Eventually, both fielders went for the ball, narrowly avoiding a collision, but the chance went down as it slipped out of the India skipper’s hands.

Suryakumar Yadav was seen arguing with Rinku Singh

The incident caused concern among the Indian players, including Jasprit Bumrah. However, Suryakumar Yadav recovered quickly and was later seen having an animated discussion with Rinku Singh over the whole scenario

Moments that had Indian fans’ hearts in their mouths 🥶 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup SUPER 8 | #INDvSA 👉 SUN, 22nd FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/m3Ulc9SzRp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he was pleased with the decision to bat first and also hailed his team’s all-round performance after the Men in Blue defended 193/6 to register a hard-fought 17-run win over the Netherlands.

India’s innings started on a shaky note, as Abhishek Sharma registred his third consecutive duck of the tournament and Aryan Dutt striked twice in the Powerplay to dismiss both Abhishek and Ishan Kishan (18). Tilak Varma (31) then steadied the innings before the middle order shifted gears.

Shivam Dube smashed a match-winning 66

Shivam Dube played a match-winning knock as he smashed a match-winning knock of 66 off 31 balls and reaching his half-century in just 25 deliveries as he attacked both pace and spin. India accelerated in the death overs as he scored 15 runs in the 16th over and 20 in the next to cross the 150 mark, before Rinku Singh’s late cameo helped them post a total of 193/6. Praising Dube’s knock, Suryakumar said he had been eager for the Player of the Match award and played a crucial role in taking the team close to 190.

“We wanted to bat first, and went on to score 190. There was a bit of dew, a little challenging for the bowlers, but all in all, very happy,” Suryakumar said after the match.

India. who were unbeaten the Group stage are set to face South Africa in their first Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Frbruary 22.

