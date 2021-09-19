Dubai: The Indian Premier League is well and truly back and the rivalry between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have just added to the spice. On Sunday, the two champion sides would lock horns in the UAE leg opener in Dubai. Famously called the IPL’s El Classico, the match is expected to generate massive interest among fans – looks like the players are equally excited about the occasion.Also Read - KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 31: In Pat Cummins' Absence, Tim Southee to Lead Kolkata's Pace Battery

Hours ahead of the big match, MI star Suryakumar Yadav reminded CSK of the Kieron Pollard threat. In an unseen video, SKY calls Pollard, who is in a huddle behind him. Once Pollard comes, SKY says whenever he thinks of CSK – he is reminded of Pollard. Pollard has been a big player for MI in the El Classico's over the years.

Here is the video which would be loved by MI fans:

The defending champions, who have a better head-to-head record, would have the edge over CSK. The Rohit Sharma-led side has defeated CSK in the first game of the season by four wickets as well.