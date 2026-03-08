WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s NIGHTMARE continues, James Neesham claims three wickets in an over

Home

The final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is playing between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

James Neesham takes three important wickets for New Zealand

Star New Zealand player and one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, James Neesham shocked the Indian fans after his great bowling performance. Neesham put a break on the attacking innings of the Indian team as he dismissed three key players of the co-hosts.

Neesham dismissed three star batters, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav. One more time, he showcased his wicket-taking abilities and gave a major setback to the Indian team.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav is dismissed first ball courtesy of Rachin Ravindra’s stunning boundary grab #T20WorldCup Final details https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/CfOk9jrdGa — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2026

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma’s explosive opening partnership

However, team India started their innings brilliantly as the opening pair, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, took the Blackcaps bowling line-up in charge. Samson continued his impressive form and smashed great boundaries after scoring 89 runs off 46 balls, including five fours and eight sixes.

Pressure? WHAT PRESSURE!? Third consecutive fifty for Sanju Samson, all on the biggest stage! Only Indians with fifties in semi-final & final of an ICC Men’s T20 WC: Virat Kohli | 2014

Sanju Samson | 2026 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW … pic.twitter.com/dHtwpFQet2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

Star Indian player Abhishek Sharma breaks since on all criticism about his poor form as he showcased a great batting performance and shocked the New Zealand fans with his impressive batting. Abhishek scored 52 runs off 21 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Ishan Kishan’s crucial innings for Team India

Not only openers, star batter Ishan Kishan also played a crucial role for the team as he continued the strategy of attacking approach and registered a mesmerizing fifty in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in just 18 balls, fastest of the tournament! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/mcmGhlxJxe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

The Men in Blue set a target of 255 runs for the New Zealand team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final.

India playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand XI

Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

