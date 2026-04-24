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WATCH: Sweetest gesture from Vinod Kambli on Sachin Tendulkars 53rd birthday, celebrates at...

WATCH: Sweetest gesture from Vinod Kambli on Sachin Tendulkar’s 53rd birthday, celebrates at…

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's 53rd Birthday on Friday. Read the full story.

Vinod Kambli's message on Sachin Tendulkar's 53rd Birthday

On April 24, 2026, the whole cricket world is celebrating a big day as its the birthday of ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar. Many of his fans are celebrating this big day as a festival. Sachin Tendulkar is known for his brilliant batting performances and impressive knocks and records. But there is one more thing. Tendulkar is applauded. It was his friendship with childhood friend and former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli.

Vinod Kambli celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s 53rd birthday at Shivaji Park

On his friend’s birthday, Vinod Kambli decided to make this day bigger with the sweetest gesture. On Sachin Tendulkar’s 53rd birthday, Vinod Kambli shared a personal message as he returned to Shivaji Park. This is the place where they began the journey of turning a dream into reality. Yes, you guessed it right, both friends began their cricket journey in Shivaji Park.

However, there was a video shared recently with Dinshaw, where Vinod Kamble expressed his heartfelt feelings on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday, which caught fans’ attention. “Aye partner, aaj celebration toh banta hai. Happy Birthday, partner.”

Vinod Kambli reflects on memories with Sachin Tendulkar

His nicest gesture and heartfelt feelings reflected both the players’ memories in Shivaji Park, where the former cricketers and friends grew up playing together.

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In a video, Vinod Kambli also added, “This is a special day for me. I remember my partner Sachin Tendulkar every 24th April. We share incredible memories from our early days, celebrating birthdays and dominating the maidans together. That bond is unbreakable.”

In a video, Vinod Kambli was seen enjoying Sachin Tendulkar’s 53rd birthday with young cricketer and also shared Dinshaw’s ice cream with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinshaw’s (@dinshaws_official)

Vinod Kambli’s health condition raises concerns

Recently, Vinod Kambli was suffering with some serious health issues. In response, Sachin Tendulkar joined a WhatsApp group, which created by close friends to provide emotional and financial support to Vinod Kambli.

However, Vinod Kambli’s longtime friend Marcus Couto and former cricketers decided to take this initiative for the wellness of their friend in the tough times.

“I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends, and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially,” Couto said.

“His memory isn’t good, but over the last six months, it hasn’t declined either. He can’t remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him,” he added.

Serious health warning for Vinod Kambli as condition raises brain stroke fears

“The doctor is saying that the next stage would be a brain stroke. He has stopped drinking, but sometimes, when he goes down, he asks those passing by to help him with a smoke,” Couto concluded.

“He would ask auto drivers for a cigarette, and they would gladly oblige, thinking they’re helping ‘The Vinod Kambli’. But they don’t realise what harm they are causing. The damage is now not to his heart, liver, or kidney; it’s his brain,” he added.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 53rd birthday: From most international centuries to youngest Indian debutant, look at his iconic records

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