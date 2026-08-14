WATCH: Tanzid Hasan creates HISTORY in 1st Test vs Australia, first ever Bangladesh cricketer to…

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden century on Day 2 of 1st Test vs Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Friday.

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Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan en route to scoring a century vs Australia in 1st Test at Darwin. (Source: X)

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test: Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan is only 25 years of age and turning out in just his second Test match against former World Test Championships (WTC) winners Australia on their own turf at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Friday. Hasan created history for Bangladsh, notching up his maiden Test century in the process and became the first-ever cricketer from his nation to achieve this feat on Australian soil

Tanzid brought up his maiden Test ton off 188 balls, reaching the landmark during Bangladesh’s first innings after Pat Cummins-led Australia were bowled out for 198 on Day 1. Hasan’s century ended a long wait for a Bangladesh cricketer to score a Test hundred away from home. The last such instance came in 2022, when Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 137 against South Africa in Durban.

WATCH Tanzid Hasan bring up his century on Day 2 of 1st Test vs Australia in Darwin…

Hasan’s hundred is only the second century by a Bangladesh batter against Australia in Tests. Former Bangladesh batter Shahriar Nafees had previously scored 138 at Fatullah in 2006.

The 25-year-old was dismissed after scoring an impressive 101 off 197 balls, studded with eight fours and a six off Beau Webster. His knock helped Bangladesh take the lead over Australia. Bangladesh are currently 238 for 3 after 67 overs, holding a 40-run lead.

Hasan put on 102 runs for the second wicket with Mominul Haque, who was dismissed for 49 off 95 balls with 8 fours – caught behind off Josh Hazlewood. The Bangladesh opener was then involved in a 93-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

After Hasan’s dismissal, Shanto moved along to 84 off 126 balls with 1 sixes and 7 fours and put on 66 runs for the fourth wicket with experienced Mushfiqur Rahim. But Australia struck back thrice with the second new-ball with Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins claiming wickets of Shanto, Rahim and Litton Das in quick succession as the visitors were reduced to 308 for 6 by the 86th over.

Earlier on Day 1, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud dismantled the Australian batting attack as he claimed a career-best 6 for 55 that helped his side bowl out the hosts for 198 in 53 overs. Hasan’s figures topped Mohammad Rafique’s 5/62 at Fatullah in 2006 for the best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia, condemning a struggling line-up, facing so many questions to their lowest Test score against Bangladesh since 217 at Mirpur back in 2017.

Steve Smith (71 in 109 balls, with seven fours and a six) did try persisting with the middle-order/lower-order, but to no avail as Hasan continued his storm. Taskin also became the sixth bowler to reach 300 international wickets in Bangladesh cricketing history, with a spell of 2/55.