Tobago: Now that the series is in the bag after a thrilling two-wicket win on Sunday, Team India was out having fun in Tobago – making the most of their stay in the picturesque country ahead of the third and final ODI. The team took a bizarre ride in Tobago in a mini van where the players – in their casuals – were having a blast. The players looked happy and upbeat going on to reflect the positive atmosphere in the group. This video will surely make the fans happy.Also Read - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad And Arshdeep Singh - Likely Changes in India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI vs Windies

Here is the video that is going viral ahead of the final ODI: Also Read - Highlights SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2, Galle: Sri Lanka on Top; Pakistan Trail By 187 Runs at Stumps

Also Read - Nicholas Pooran Reveals The Reason Behind West Indies Loss in 2nd ODI

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side is expected to make changes ahead of the final ODI. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh are in line to make their ODI debuts. In all probability, that could happen. For that to happen, Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan may have to make way.

Earlier, Indian cricket team continued it’s bilateral dominance over West Indies as Axar Patel played a fine knock to edge out hosts in a thriller by 2 wickets and with 2 balls to spare. It was a day of maiden fifties for India as Axar Patel and Sanju Samson minted individual half centuries for India as vital contributions in the chase.

Chasing 312 to win, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare. Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and Kyle Mayers (2/48) scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts.