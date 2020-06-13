A Mexican teenager was allegedly shot dead by the police reportedly in a case of mistaken identity. 16-year-old Alexander Martinez Gomez went out to buy soda with his friends on motorbike and failure to stop at a checkpoint in the Southern town of Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa resulted in a police officer opening fire which struck the teenager on the head. Also Read - No More Corona Beer For the World as Mexico Stops Production Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The police officer has been taken into custody.

Martinez, according to the Daily Mail, moved from USA to Mexico to fulfil his dream of becoming a footballer.

His teammates paid an emotional tribute, bouncing off a ball of his coffin for one last winning goal before mobbing it in celebratory mode.

The video of the tribute has gone viral on social media.

Alexander… su último gol 😢pic.twitter.com/EJ17WI9wr6 — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) June 12, 2020

According to news agency Reuters, nearly a dozen teammates took part in the farewell on the plaza pitch where Martinez played football.

Martinez’s mother Virginia Gómez has demanded justice.

“I went out of my way to take him to Orizaba to play soccer, and look at what they have done to me, the destroyed me. My son was not bad, my son did not smoke, my son did not drink. My son had a dream. Those sons of b****** ended it,” she was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “I want my son and here he is, dead, with a shot to the head. Look at how they left him. Do you think it’s right? They still took it upon themselves to put a gun on my son’s hands.” she added.