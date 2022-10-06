Sylhet: The first shockwaves of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 were felt in Bangladesh’s Sylhet as Thailand stunned Pakistan by 4 wickets to register their first victory of the tournament at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. This was Thailand’s 5th ever victory in the Women’s Asia Cup history and their first win against Pakistan.Also Read - Highlights IND vs MAS Women T20I, Asia Cup 2022: India Breeze Past Malaysia By 30 Runs (D/L) In Truncated Match

Natthakan Chantham struck five fours and two sixes during her knock as Thailand Women won their first match in the seven-team tournament being played in Bangladesh.

Chasing a modest target of 117-run target, Pakistan bowlers kept Thailand batters in check. But with Nattakan Chantham in fine form, Thailand chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the match.

Requiring 16 runs from two overs, the 19th over went for only six runs bowled by Nida Dar and she picked the prized scalp of Chantham.

With 10 runs required in the last over, Rosenan Kanoh struck Diana for a four on the second ball to help her side achieved the target with four wickets in hand.

As soon as the winning runs were hit, Thailand rushed to the pitch and broke into celebration.

The sheer happiness after scoring those winning runs ✨The Thailand🇹🇭 Team won our hearts and the match today@ThailandCricket #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #WomensAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/atJwwG7wfh — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 6, 2022

This was Pakistan’s first loss in the tournament. In three outings in the tournament, Pakistan have won the last two matches played against Malaysia and defending champions Bangladesh. The Women in Green will now take on arch-rivals India on Friday at the SICS.

Brief scores: Pakistan 116-5 in 20 overs (Sidra Amin 56; Sornnarin Tippoch 2-20) lost to Thailand 117-6 in 19.5 overs (Natthakan Chantham 61; Nida Dar 2-26, Tuba Hasan 2-18) by 4 wickets.

(With Agency Inputs)