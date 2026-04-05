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WATCH: Tim David unleashes SIX-HITTING storm at Chinnaswamy Stadium, 30-run over leaves CSK shell-shocked

WATCH: Tim David unleashes SIX-HITTING storm at Chinnaswamy Stadium, 30-run over leaves CSK shell-shocked

It was a six-hitting spectacle in Bengaluru as Tim David dismantled CSK with a brutal knock, featuring multiple sixes and a stunning 30-run over.

Tim David unleashes SIX-HITTING storm at Chinnaswamy Stadium (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: It was raining sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as Tim David unleashed a brutal assault on the Chennai Super Kings bowlers in the death overs of the IPL 2026 clash on April 5. Walking in bat after Devdutt Padikkal’s dismissal, David took complete control, as he smashed an explosive 70 off just 25 balls, powering Royal Challengers Bengaluru past the 250-run mark.

The mind-boggling moment of the night came in his brutal assault on Noor Ahmad and Jamie Overton. David took apart the Afghan spinner in the 17th over, smashing three successive sixes. But it was the 19th over that shell-shocked the Chennai camp as he slammed 30 runs off Overton, including four massive sixes.

Tim David unleashes brutal assualt on CSK, watch video here…

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One of David’s six cleared the stadium leaving the CSK fielders with nothing to do but watch it sail away. The moment occurred during the final ball of the 19th over. CSK all-rounder Jamie Overton banged it in short at the body, and Tim David turned around to pull it towards deep square leg. The shot was so clean that it appeared to flew over the roof. David initially signalled a six with both hands, just like the umpire, before cheekily waving ‘bye-bye’ to the ball.

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TIM DAVID saying Good bye to the ball and CSK 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#RCBvsCSK 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/54Dbj1Bczx — Sas ‎♪ (@ak_dmkx) April 5, 2026

Tim played at a strike rate of 280, his innings was laced with eight sixes and three fours, his best-ever performance for in RCB colours yet

David, who managed only 16 runs in the first game of the season, has now proved his worth in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. His hitting ability in the last few overs of the match is giving RCB an added advantage, making their middle order extremely lethal.

Such was the brilliance of Tim David’s innings that even Devdutt Padikkal after his own 29-ball fifty, said he didn’t mind getting out early to enjoy the spectacle from the dugout. “I’m probably glad that I got out because the way Tim went from there, it was incredible.”

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