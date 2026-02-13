Home

Sports

WATCH: Tony Munyongas stunning catch shocks Australia in T20 World Cup 2026, he dismissed...

WATCH: Tony Munyonga’s stunning catch shocks Australia in T20 World Cup 2026, he dismissed…

Zimbabwe’s Tony Munyonga’s impressive catch stuns Australia and the crowd in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Tony Munyonga's impressive catch against Australia

The nineteenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was played between Australia and Zimbabwe, where the Kangaroos got brutally thrashed by their opponents and lost the match by 23 runs.

There were many heroics we have witnessed in this match. However, there was one eye-catching moment, which just blew everyone’s mind. In the 17th over, Brad Evans bowled a great delivery to Australian player Ben Dwarshuis. In response, he played a lofted shot, but Zimbabwe star player Tony Munyonga took an impressive catch, leaving the crowd stunned.

TONY MUNYONGO HAS TAKEN THE CATCH OF THE TOURNAMENT. 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/oidMrt9vbq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2026

Zimbabwe dominate with the bat

Zimbabwe batters showcased an impressive batting performance against the experienced Australian bowling attack as their star players, Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, built a strong partnership. Bennet scored 64 runs off 56 balls, including seven boundaries and remained not out till the end. While Tadiwanashe smashed 35 runs off 21 balls, including seven boundaries.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This is not it. Captain Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl also helped the team to score a fighting total. Raza scored 25 runs off 13 balls, including two fours and a six. On the other hand, Ryan also performed very well, scoring 35 runs off 30 balls with four boundaries.

Zimbabwe’s bowling attack shines against Australia’s Dangerous batting line-up

Speaking about Zimbabwe’s bowling performance, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans surprised the whole cricket world with their absolutely brilliant bowling. Blessing took four important wickets – Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matt Renshaw and Adam Zampa. On the other hand, Brad Evans also played a crucial role and dismissed Travis Head, Cameron Green and Ben Dwarshuis. Zimbabwe’s impressive bowling performance bowled out Australia for 146 runs and defeated them by 23 runs.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.