Mt Maunganui: We have seen fierce batters hitting important sixes every time when the chips are down, but this time a bowler stands tall above everyone else, as premier New Zealand bowler, Trent Boult swings his bat hard as he could to get his side Northern Brave over the finishing line against Canterbury Kings in Super Smash T20 New Zealand at Mt. Maunganui on Thursday night.Also Read - IND vs NZ: With Series in Pocket, India May Test Reserve Players in Kolkata Dead Rubber

With six runs needed from the final ball, Kiwi left-arm speedster, smashed Ed Nutall for a maximum over mid-wicket to script a sensational 1-wicket victory for Northern Brave. Also Read - IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Preview: Rohit Sharma-led Team India Aims For Series Win, New Zealand Eye Comeback

Trent Boult on the mic 🎙 after hitting a SIX off the final ball to win it for the Northern Brave.#SparkSport #SuperSmashNZ@ndcricket @SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/wAwJby3imQ — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 23, 2021

The Canterbury Kings batting first, managed to put up only 107 on the board with Henry Nicholls finishing as the top scorer, knocking off 21 balls for 35 runs. Ed Nutall who picked up 3 wickets just like Joe Walker in the first innings went for a huge beating in the final ball of the match as Boult managed to whack the ball at the slot for a big maximum to everyone’s surprise. A scintillating display of grit and composure from the tail-ender.

Tren Boult at the post-match interaction said that he didn’t want to bat, but he’s very happy to get his side over the finishing line.