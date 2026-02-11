Home

WATCH: Star player from Delhi Capitals creates HISTORY by ensure first-ever Double Super Over in T20 World Cup

Star player from Delhi Capitals creates history in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 for South Africa. Take a look and check out the detailed story.

The thirteenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been played between South Africa and Afghanistan on Wednesday, February 11, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Tristan Stubbs plays the savior for South Africa

South African all-rounder Tristan Stubbs played a crucial role for the South Africa team in the Super Over of the T20 World Cup 2026. Afghanistan scored 17 runs in the Super Over and set a target of 18 runs for South Africa. However, Miller and Brevis came out to start the innings for South Africa, where they lost Dewald Brevis’ wicket.

The situation was tense for South Africa. But Tristan Stubbs came as a savior for his team. On the last ball of the Super Over, South Africa needed 7 runs off 1 ball. Stubbs smashed a huge six on Farooqi’s delivery and led his team towards a second Super Over.

South Africa’s batters shine against Afghanistan

However, the match between both sides was full of chaos and suspense. While batting first, South Africa added 187 runs on the board for 6 wickets, where star players Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton showcased great batting performances as both players smashed 59 runs off 41 balls and 61 runs off 28 balls respectively.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s magical performance

For Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai was the key player as he took three important wickets and dismissed Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen for 23, 1, and 16 respectively.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s epic knock

While chasing the target, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the star performer for Afghanistan as he scored 84 runs off 42 balls, including four boundaries and seven sixes, and helped his team tie the score. On the other hand, spinner Noor Ahmad’s 15 runs off 9 balls also played a crucial role for Afghanistan.

