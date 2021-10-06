Old Trafford: It is no secret that UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo are good friends. Fans have often seen them commenting on each other’s social media posts. The two ‘Greatest Of All Times’ athletes caught up in Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of Manchester United’s game against Everton. The UFC star flew in all the way from Russia to watch his dear friend play.Also Read - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Under Pressure While Chelsea Bounce Back in Premier League

After the meet, videos of the two sporting icons went viral as they enjoy a massive fanbase. The two can be seen engaging in a friendly fight. Khabib on his official Instagram handle captioned his post, “He is the best ever, keep doing your things Champ, you inspire millions of people around the World @cristiano”. Also Read - Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming Premier League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch Man Utd vs EVE Stream Live Football Match Online, TV Telecast in India

Check: Also Read - Manchester United Teammate, Lee Grant Shares How Cristiano Ronaldo Influenced Everyone With Healthy Food Choices

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Fans would be excited to see their favourites together. In another post after the 1-1 draw, Khabib apologized to Ronaldo and former Manchester United star David Beckham for getting jersey No 7 with his own name on it.

“It’s a great honor to visit this legendary stadium, by invitation of the legendary football club @manchesterunited Thanks for the warm welcome. I hope @cristiano and @davidbeckham wouldn’t mind that I got number 7,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Manchester United takes on Leicester City in their next game on October 16. The Red Devils are currently placed fourth in the points table. Fans would hope Ronaldo can help the club climb up the ladder.