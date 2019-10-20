If Rohit Sharma’s double hundred, Ajinkya Rahane’s ton and a fifty from Ravindra Jadeja were not enough to push South Africa on the backfoot in the third and final Test of the series at the in Ranchi, Umesh Yadav added salt to the wounds as he smashed 31 off 10 balls before India declared their innings at 497/9 on the second day of the Test.

The right-arm pacer walked out to bat after the fall of Jadeja in the 112nd over of the Indian innings and did not waste any time going after the South African bowling. He smashed two successive sixes off George Linde on the first two deliveries he faced.

The South African left-arm spinner was in for more misery as Umesh hammered him for three sixes in his next over – one over deep mid-wicket on the first ball, second over the long-off on the third delivery of the over and the third, straight back over the bowler, on the penultimate ball of the over.

However, Umesh’s entertaining knock, where he hit five sixes in his 31-run innings, came to an end on the tenth ball he faced as wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen did well to hold on to to a skier, helping Linde scalp his fourth wicket in his debut Test.

As South Africa batted, Umesh went on to scalp a wicket, dismissing Quinton de Kock for four, before bad light stopped play.

India, who have won the Test series, having won the first two Tests of the series in Vizag and Pune, are looking to complete a series sweep in Ranchi.