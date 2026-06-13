WATCH: USA break HUGE record in 4-1 win over Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, achieve THIS feat after 96 years

Folarin Balogun scored twice for co-hosts US as they hammered Paraguay 4-1 in a Group D match in FIFA World Cup 2026 while Canada had to settle for 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herezegovina.

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Folarin Balogun (right) of the United States celebrates scoring in the Group D match between United States and Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match: Folarin Balogun became the first-ever player from United State of America to score twice in a World Cup match in 96 years as co-hosts hammered Paraguay 4-1 in their opening Group D match at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night. USA’s win by a three-goal margin was their first-ever after 96 years.

Their previous two wins by this margin was back in the 1930 FIFA World Cup – defeating both Belgium and Paraguay 3-0. USA’s dominant win was preceded by the third and final opening ceremony which was attended by dozens of American celebrities, who turned out for the match 10 miles south of Hollywood, including Tom Cruise, George Lucas, Bill Gates, Halle Berry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

‘Christian Pulisic, nicknamed ‘Captain America’, provided an assist in a sensational first-half display by the Americans, who entertained the Southern California fans by racing to a 3-0 halftime lead — the team’s largest in any World Cup game.

Folarin became the first American footballer to score a brace since 1930. The last US star to achieve this feat was Bert Patenaude, who had in fact netted a hat-trick against Paraguay in the 1930 edition.

WATCH Folarin Balogun score against Paraguay HERE…

GOAL USA! Folarin Balogun makes it 2-0 for the United States off a beautiful assist from Christian Pulisic. Absolute class from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/6OUMHFzyCE — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) June 13, 2026

Gio Reyna completed the rout by ripping in a fourth goal in the dying moments of second-half injury time, giving the Americans four goals in a World Cup match for the first time. The US had only scored three goals combined in their four matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and it had never scored more than three in a World Cup match.

Maurício scored in the second half for Paraguay, but ‘La Albirroja’ were too far behind early in their first World Cup match in 16 years.

After the US went ahead on an early own-goal created by Pulisic’s playmaking, Balogun doubled their lead in the 31st minute and again in the fifth minute of first-half injury time.

Also Read | Watch: Nora Fatehi headline the 2nd FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Toronto with her hit anthem ‘Siir Siir’

Who is Folarin Balogun?

Folarin Balogun is a New York-born, London-raised striker and made his World Cup debut with a multigoal performance. Balogun chose to represent the US three years ago instead of staying in England, where he would have likely struggled to make the English team — and the 24-year-old Monaco professional has swiftly provided the top-level striker.

Cyle Larin rescues Canada vs Bosnia and Herezegovina

Co-hosts Canada avoided the embarrassment of a loss to start off their campaign in Group B of FIFA World Cup 2026 as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herezegovina in BMO Field in Toronto on Friday. Canadian substitute Cyle Larin provided a late equalised to dash Bosnian hopes.

The draw against Bosnia, helped the Canadians end a six-match losing streak in World Cup tournament. After Amar Memic fired an early warning shot over the bar, Bosnia took the lead when Sead Kolasinac managed to flick the batt into on a corner and Jovo Lukic headed home to put the Dragons ahead.

Introduced into the game in the 76th minute, Larin needed just two minutes to make an impact, turning sharply inside the box before firing home from Promise David’s assist to level the tie for the co-hosts.

“It was special for me. I was ready to come and help the team. I thought the goals would come. I score when Canada needs me, and always have done. We just have to stay concentrated and keep pushing our limits,” Larin said after the match.