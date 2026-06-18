Watch: Uzbekistan center back Abdukodir Khusanov wipe out a cameraman while trying to slide tackle Luis Diaz

While Khusanov made a clean challenge to deny Diaz from proceeding forward, the Manchester City center back mistakenly took out an innocent cameraman who was covering that very moment

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-uzbekistan-center-back-abdukodir-khusanov-wipe-out-a-cameraman-while-trying-to-slide-tackle-luis-diaz-8450141/ Copy

Uzbekistan center-back Abdukodir Khusanov had quite an uneventful outing on his debut FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Colombia earlier today in Mexico City Stadium. While his side lost 3-1 against the South American outfit on their debut appearance at the showpiece event, Khusanov did something absolutely unexpected.

The moment occurred in the 33rd minute when Colombia went out for a counter-attack towards Uzbekistan box. Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz was leading the attack for the Colombians from the left side and he was almost through but that’s when Abdukodir Khusanov came up with a ferocious sliding challenge.

Also Read: WATCH: Harry Kane scores brace to equal David Beckham and Gary Linekar’s records as England hammer Croatia 4-2

While Khusanov made a clean challenge to deny Diaz from proceeding forward, the Manchester City center back mistakenly took out an innocent cameraman who was covering that very moment. The 22-year-old Uzbekistani did not sustain any injury but the cameraman needed proper medical attention. The latter had to be carried off from the sidelines to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This happened moments before Colombia scored the 1st of their 3 goals in the match with Crystal Palace forward Daniel Munoz breaking the deadlock with a fantastic flick into the back of the net from Luis Diaz’s commendable cross inside.

At the hour mark (in the 2nd half), Uzbekistan equaled the scoring through Abbosbek Fayzullaev but that lasted for only 5 minutes after Luis Diaz netted his first-ever goal in the FIFA World Cup. Jaminton Campaz, who came in as a substitute in the 72nd minute, scored the 3rd goal deep into injury time to help Colombia leave the match with 3 important points.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz creates HISTORY for Colombia on debut vs Uzbekistan, becomes first-ever player to…

When will Colombia and Uzbekistan play next?

Debutants Uzbekistan will be looking to draw some inspiration from DR Congo when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their next Group K match on Tuesday, June 23 in Houston. Colombia, who are the only team in this group to grab all 3 points, will face off against a resilient Congolese side up next on Wednesday, June 24 at Estadio Guadalajara.