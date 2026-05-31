WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrives in Ahmedabad for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final, here’s WHY

The teenager's mind blowing season with the bat has made him a top contender to win the emerging player of the season award as well as the Orange Cap

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

After suffering a tough elimination from the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs, Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted at Ahmedabad airport ahead of the much-anticipated IPL final between reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 15-year-old had his heart broken on May 29 at the 2nd Qualifier when his 96-run knock went in vain as Rajasthan lost to Gujarat by 7 wickets at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the stand out batter for his side in what was an overall disappointing night out for other batters, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag among others.

It was also Sooryavanshi’s 2nd consecutive dismissal in the 90s. He had scored 97 off 29 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1, missing out on what could have been this season’s fastest century by just 3 runs. Regardless, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished IPL 2026 with a staggering 776 runs, which is the most by an uncapped batter in a single season.

Sooryavanshi could be named Emerging player of the season

The teenager’s mind blowing season with the bat has made him a top contender to win the emerging player of the season award. Last year, Gujarat’s Sai Sudharsan, who will be in action tonight at the IPL 2026 final, won the honors for his extraordinary season which saw him win the Orange Cap after scoring 759 runs.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Rajasthan Royals Star batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad. The Final of the Indian Premier League will be played today between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and. Gujarat… pic.twitter.com/ObeKOHetin — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is the highest run-scorer in IPL 2026 at the moment, could also win the Orange Cap for the first time only if Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan get out cheaply. The 15-year-old would be backing the RCB bowlers to work their magic and help him win the coveted individual award.

RCB and GT gearing up for the title showdown

Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Gujarat are ready to lock horns against each other in IPL 2026 final. Both the teams will be vying for their 2nd title with GT searching for their first silverware since 2022 and RCB are chasing an unprecedented back-to-back trophies for the first time in their history.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma.