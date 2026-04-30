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WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi DEMANDS Rs 100 for fans picture request, video goes viral, says Main…

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi DEMANDS Rs 100 for fans picture request, video goes viral, says ‘Main…’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's surprising Rs. 100 demand from fans for a picture request. Take a look and read the full story.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi demands Rs 100 from fans

Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals are performing brilliantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rajasthan Royals have played 9 matches in the tournament, winning six matches out of them and securing fourth spot in the points table with 12 points.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to play their next match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Delhi Capitals disappointed their fans this season. However, it will be interesting to see this clash. If Rajasthan Royals wins the match, they will take one more step towards their qualification. If Delhi Capitals wins, they need to win more matches to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs.

Heartfelt moment between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and fans

Ahead of this tournament, a video on social media is escalating very fast and went viral. In the viral clip, star Rajasthan Royals player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was having a fun chat with his two little fans’. According to the clip, the fans were asking for a picture with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In response, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replied with “Paise leta hoon” (I charged money for the picture).

After that, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stopped his fans and said “100 rupees main lunga maine poore” (I will charge Rs. 100 for the picture). The moment after that, melted the fans’ hearts as they gave him Rs. 200 to take pictures of a picture of both. However, Sooryavanshi finally revealed the prank and took a picture with the boys.

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Baccha party always a step ahead pic.twitter.com/locrozR0Yh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2026

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings for the first time in IPL 2026

Let’s discuss Rajasthan Royals’ last match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rajasthan Royals showcased a brilliant performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Donovan Ferrerira was the star player for Rajasthan Royals as he played a match-winning innings for the Royals. Ferrerira scored 52 runs unbeaten off 26 balls. In this impactful innings, Ferrerira smashed six fours and three sixes and batted at a strike rate of 200. Not only did Donovan Ferrerira, the star opening batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal also sprinkled their magic at the beginning of their innings and helped their side to win the match by 6 wickets and broke the unbeaten streak of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: Big BLOW for star player from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR, can be BANNED from IPL 2026 due to…, BCCI considers taking…

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